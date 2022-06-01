The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) is investigating the tragic accident which claimed the life of the Marksmen Aerobatic Team seasoned pilot.

The South African pilot who died in a crash at Harare’s Charles Prince Airport during an aerobatics display last evening was identified as Mark Sampson (53).

Sampson was a seasoned aviator having totalled 12 300 flying hours and was captain on Boeing 747 aircraft.

Confirming the accident yesterday the Team said:

“It is with great sadness and a profound sense of loss that today, the MARKSMEN AEROBATIC TEAM can confirm that Mark Sampson, outstanding aviator, honoured team member, trusted number-4 and loyal friend, perished in a flying incident in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The MARKSMEN AEROBATIC TEAM were on the return leg of a roundabout trip from Cape Town to Nairobi, where the team had performed a successful aerobatic formation display at the Kenyan Défense Force (KDF) Museum Airshow, held in conjunction with the Aero Club of East Africa.

The MARKSMEN AEROBATIC TEAM is devastated and we are currently working with the Zimbabwean authorities.”

Zwnews