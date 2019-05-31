Mutsvangwa sons off to UEFA final as cops seize US$200 000 illegal forex

Media and Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa’s sons fly out to watch UEFA Champions League final in Spain tommorow between Liverpool and Spurs.

Tawanda and Neville are travelling soon after a US$200 000 forex scam involving a business run by the later and his colleagues in Harare led to the arrest of 4 CID detectives who raided and shut the illegal operation.

According to court papers, 4 CID police detectives were arrested after they raided an illegal foreign currency trading business belonging to Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and former President Mnangagwa advisor Chris Mutsvangwa’s son, Neville.

According to sources, the four detectives were arrested after they allegedly stole some of the money from the raid and under-declared the money they had seized.

Detectives Tafadzwa Chidawa, Tendai Mangena, Edward Selemanni and Sydney Mugomba raided Neville’s offices in the Avenues and found US$200 000 in cash.