Tragedy: 2 Zimbabweans buried alive by sand in South Africa

SOUTH AFRICA: Two Zimbabwean men died on Tuesday after a heap of sand collapsed on them in Lebowakgomo.

The deceased were digging for sand to be used for road construction when the freak incident occured in Limpopo Province..

Two other men narrowly survived after they fortunate enough to be discovered still alive by rescuers. They were sent to the hospital.

Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe confirmed the tragedy:

The Police Search and Rescue Team was summoned and reacted swiftly. The search continued until all four victims were recovered. Investigations have revealed that both deceased are Zimbabwean nationals and they will be identified soon after their next of kin are informed. Members of the community are advised to ensure that adequate safety measures are in place when operating in this type of environment to prevent this type of incident from happening.

agencies