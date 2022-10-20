President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa says his government will not tolerate unfair price increases and corruption adding that these vices have destroyed the country.

“Wantom prices, corruption is being used to syphon public resources enriching cliques. Unfair treatment of bidders is making Government lose time and will not be tolerated,” he says.

President Mnangagwa made this call while speaking at the Public Procurement Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) conference currently underway at the Harare International Conference Centre in the capital.

He says penalties are being put in place to deal with those engaged in these malpractices.

“Reforms must see you as practitioners that are fair, transparent and reliable. Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, it is our duty to report corruption,” he says.

He adds that the 2nd republic safegaurds public procurement.

“I urge you to act in good faith, we should adhere to procurement standards that are acceptable and promotes value for money, it creates jobs and promotes development,” he says.

Zwnews