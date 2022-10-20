The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reports a fatal road traffic accident in which four people died on the spot when a Volvo road train pulling three trailers was involved in a head on collision with a Toyota Corolla with four occupants on board.

According to police, the accident happened recently at the 21km peg along Sealous-Ngezi Road, Chegutu.

In an unrelated matter, ZRP Gweru is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of Clayton Matema (27) whose body was found floating in Connemara Quarry dam on 18 October 2022.

Police has since arrested Brandon Dube (18) in connection with the murder case.

Zwnews