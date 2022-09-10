President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has warned people against insulting him and his party in public, implying that doing so shortens their lives.

“Kana ukatituka uri mumba mako, mubedroom mako nemukadzi wako kana murume wako.

“Wabuda panze woti ‘Pamberi ne ZANU-PF unorarama upenyu hwakareba,” said Mnangagwa.

He made these remarks while officially closing the War Veterans League conference in Harare this afternoon.

Apparently, this is not the first time Mnangagwa has threatened to shorten people’s lives.

He once issued the same threat to the Mtwakadzi over its alleged intentions of having Zimbabwe divided into two.

Addressing ZANU PF supporters at a campaign rally in Chitungwiza early this year, Mnangagwa singled out the Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP), a small secessionist political party based in Matabeleland.

“The United Nations recognises us as we are, no one will divide us into small states.

“You’ll be looking to shorten your life. You must walk a path that prolongs your life,” he said then.

Speaking at the War Veterans League conference today, Mnangagwa also called for unity and said there is no room for hate speech in Zimbabwe.

He warned against tribalism and regionalism.

“We all fly the same flag and National Anthem. No amount of challenges should divide us. We shld not fight as a people.

“ZANU PF stays committed to the people. Let’s focus our energies towards a resounding victory towards 2023,” he said.

Zwnews