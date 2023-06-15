Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa says this time around he will be doing things differently so that no vote rigging will take place.

Chamisa insists that he won the 2018 presidential election and that he will win the forthcoming polls as before.

“This time we do it differently…If they genuinely won in 2018 why would they bother about us whom they defeated.

“We won in 2018 and because #Godisinit we will surely win again. This explains why we daily occupy their minds, hearts and lips rent-free! #Thistime we won’t allow any games, alterations or shenanigans! #OnePeople,” he says.

Apparently, the country heads for polls with the scales heavily tilted in President Emmerson Mnangagwa and ZANU PF’s favour, according to critics.

The hot spot being political, media, social, economic and other reforms which Mnangagwa is acussed of sidestepping.

In 2018, President Mnangagwa narrowly defeated Chamisa amid rigging claims, the later went on to challenge the outcome in court and lost the case for lack of evidence.

