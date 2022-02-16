The people must put the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ‘in the 2008 situation’ by registering to vote in their numbers in the pursuit of making ‘rigging impossible’ a prominent critic of Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Government has said.

According to rabid state critic and award winning journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono, it is “important for ALL of us eligible to vote to do so”.

Chin’ono said this while responding to reports that the electoral governing body had put thousands of voters in Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park in a “by-election ambush” amid reports that a few months after the 2018 elections, the electoral governing body changed the polling stations for thousands of voters from the constituency, which is located in the southern part of the landlocked southern African nation.

According to the reports, noone was informed and voters walked into a by-election ambush where ZEC created an artificial apathy by redirecting many voters to other polling stations.

And, in his response on Twitter, Chin’ono said:

“This is why it is important for ALL of us eligible to vote to do so. Rigging was possible because the numbers were small. (Zec) must be put in the 2008 situation where they can’t rig but hold on to an obvious result. (In) 2023 they won’t be able to rig, the progressives are ready!”

In the first round of the presidential vote in 2008, the late Zimbabwe dictator Robert Mugabe was out-balloted by Morgan Tsvangirai of the opposition MDC.

Although Tsvangirai had garnered more votes (47.9%) than Mugabe who got 43.2%, he failed to secure a majority of the votes and a bloody runoff election was latter scheduled for June 27.

Zwnews