A businessman from Checheche businessman in Chipinge lost valuable goods and money totalling to R51000 after robbers broke into his vehicle that was parked at N Richards Wholesale yesterday.

The state media reported that the businessman, Robert Nyemudzo-Chatogo’s vehicle was broken into by unknown robbers and trhe police is appealing for information abpout their whereabouts.

“The complainant left his vehicle unlocked at N Richards parking bay,” said Acting Provincial police spokesperson for Manicaland, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka.

“The suspects took advantage of that to steal his bag contaiuning R51000 and other goods. They went away unnoticed. We are appealing for information leading to the arrest of the suspects and recovery of the stolen money and goods. Anyone with information can contact Chisumbanje Police Station,” he said.

CCTV footage seen by The Manica Post indicate that the businessman had come to purchase goods for his supermarket when the robbery occured.

When Chitogo entered the supermarket, a Nissan Elgrand parked beside his vehicle. The driver disembarked from the vehicle and charged towards the wholesale before making a sudden U-turn.

Outside the shop, the CCTV did not provide much coverage as the Nissan Elgrand was reportedly blocking the cameras.

state media/Zwnews