If Mnangagwa gets third term I will renounce my Zim Citizenship, says Chatunga

The late former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe’s son Chatunga says if President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa gets third term, he would renounce his Zimbabwean citizens.
Posting on his X handle, which he is yet to confirm or disown Chatunga said: “If Mnangagwa gets third term i will renounce my Zim Citizenship.”
His sentiments comes after there has been calls within the ruling party ZANU PF to give him a third term. This was confirmed by vice president Kembo Mohadi yesterday.
ZANU PF has two thirds majority in parliament, which would be used to amend the constitution to give Mnangagwa a third term.
Currently, the country’s constitution only gives a president two terms and Mnangagwa is serving his last term, hence need to amend the country’s supreme law.
Zwnews
