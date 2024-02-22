Military, ZANU PF inseparable- Rtd army general Rugeje

Retired army general Engelbert Rugeje says the ruling party ZANU PF and the military is inseparable.
Posting on his X account, Rugeje said:
“We fought the war primarily for the attainment of Sovereignity and Territorial Integrity and to date, we’re here to safeguard those.
“No one will have the capacity to seperate ZANU PF from the army because we fought under the same banner(ZANU-PF), no monkey tricks will challenge that.
Rugeje once held ZANU-PF national political commissar post from December 2017 until his dismissal from the position soon after the 2018 general elections.
During his time in the military, he was the Chief of Staff of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) until 2007.
In December 2017 he was promoted from major general to lieutenant general and upon retirement he was admitted into ZANU-PF.
Rugeje was a prominent figure in the 2007 Zimbabwean coup d’état attempt.
Zwnews
The late former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe's son Chatunga says if President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa… Read More
Image: OPC This morning, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is officially launching the Heritage Based Education… Read More
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest… Read More
The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is growing slower than other African regions, the African… Read More
Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu says the Masvingo Province… Read More
In the vibrant tapestry of African football, one nation stands out for its fervent and… Read More