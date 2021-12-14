Norton independent Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa has insisted on the deployment of the military against armed robbers.

Mliswa says if the government can deploy the army against unarmed civilians, then what is the point of not sending the soldiers after robbers.

“If the Gvt can bring the army against civilians why can’t it come in to deal with robbers?

“We could have crack teams led by people like Nemaisa like they used to do with officers like Silva.

“If you know those names you know they were not a joke in dealing with robbers,” he says.

Meanwhile, Mliswa has been vocal calling for the deployment of the military against armed robbers.

However, for some it is worrying that members of the security sector have been implicated in armed robberies.

In other cases they have been accused of supplying robbers with guns used in robberies.

Zwnews