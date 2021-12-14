President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s self-styled top supporter Killer Zivhu has warned Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai, leader Douglas Mwonzora against expelling party vice president Thokozani Khupe.

His comments comes at the time there is the talk that Mwonzora and team are planning to expel Khupe from the party.

Khupe has since taken the matter to the High Court.

However, Zivhu says should Mwonzora expel Khupe, that would mean an end to his political career, people will know he is being used by a third party.

“Senator Mwonzora my word of advise to you, mukadzinga madam Khupe zvobva zvabuda pachena kuti muri kushandiswa with a third force isiri any of the MDC formations.

“Ndiko kuzvicherera guva in politics last number chaiyo.

“Guys don’t underestimate that court application it is going to shock many people in Zimbabwe and abroad.

“Politics is not only dirty and dangerous but vanhu vanokuita benzi uchidya nokumwa navo everyday, that’s how funny politics can be ndatopedza zvangu,” says Zivhu.

Apparently, Mwonzora is being accused of working with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ZANU-PF to weaken the opposition.

Recently, he went on rampage recalling MPs and councillors belonging to Nelson Chamisa led Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance.

Zwnews