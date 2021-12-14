Prominent investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says most church leaders urge their followers to buy wristbands for protection, while they employ security companies to safeguard their homes.
He says church leaders like United Family International Church understands the need to employ security companies for protection, whereas others urge followers to bank on wristbands.
He writes:
“Emmanuel Makandiwa’s home in Glen Lorne on Enterprise Road.
“Don’t begrudge the guy, he is smart enough to understand that heaven is also on earth, when you die you are resting.
“He even has Safeguard looking after his home but believers are told to buy wristbands for protection!”
Zwnews