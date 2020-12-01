The mother of one of the Movement for Democratic Change’s founding leaders, Learnmore Jongwe had an early Christmas after recently receiving some goodies from party’s Hwange Central MP Daniel Molokele and friends.

Learnmore “Judah” Jongwe was a former member of the House of Assembly for Kuwadzana constituency who died in remand prison while standing trial for the alleged murder of his wife.

Jongwe was also a student leader at the University of Zimbabwe where his political career took off.

Announcing the donation, one of the late politician’s old friends Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya said.

“With some colleagues led by Molokele we gathered a few dollars to buy groceries for the mother of our late friend Learnmore Jongwe. Molokele did the rest and drove to Zhombe to deliver the goods.

“Thanks Molokele. Friendship forever.”

Ruhanya added that Molokele is organising the friends of Jongwe to do something and visit Masvingo, following his Zhombe visit.

“All friends of Rutendo and Jongwe can inbox him. He is super responsible,” said Ruhanya.

Born in Zhombe on the 28th of April 1974, Learnmore Jongwe rose to become one of the most outspoken and vibrant members of the Movement for Democratic Change.

From his early days at the University of Zimbabwe, Jongwe was actively involved in student activism alongside the likes of Takura Zhangazha, Pedzisayi Ruhanya and Daniel Molokele.

He became the first spokesperson for the Movement for Democratic Change at the party’s inaugural congress before he allegedly stabbed his wife eight times in the chest in a domestic altercation after which she died in July 2002.

Learnmore Jongwe allegedly committed suicide on the 24th of October 2002 under suspicious circumstances.

