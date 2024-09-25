Image- InfoZimZw

Local Information Communication Technology (ICT) solutions provider Aura Group has been licensed as an official distributor of Starlink in Zimbabwe.

ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera said improving access to connectivity will be key for the attainment of Vision 2030.

The Aura Group donated standard Starlink kits + 3 months subscription vouchers to various government hospitals, state universities and colleges.

The Group will also donate to other institutions selected by the Ministers of ICT, Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Agriculture, Mines and Primary and Secondary Education.

Zwnews