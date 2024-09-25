The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (ZSE) which is a licensed securities exchange in terms of the Securities and Exchange Act (24:25) has released figures on shares exchanged hands by close of business on Wednesday.

ZSE whose core mandate is to facilitate long term capital raising through listing of securities as well as offering secondary market securities trading and issuer regulation services produced data that revealed mixed fortunes for main counters.

ZSE MAIN DASHBOARD

TOP GAINERS

SYMBOL VALUE (ZWG cents) CHANGE

CFI.zw 281.5000 +14.99%▲

NMB.zw 285.0000 +14.00%▲

BAT.zw 8181.3000 +11.00%▲

CBZ.zw 1337.0833 +2.85%▲

WILD.zw 5.0200 +0.39%▲

TOP LOSERS

SYMBOL

VALUE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE

UNIF.zw 260.1250 -7.10%▼

ZIMR.w 31.3828 -5.90%▼

SACL.zw 1.6744 -4.83%▼

CAFCA.zw 1433.3333 -4.44%▼

OKZ.zw 87.0197 -3.32%▼

ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

All Share 248.17 +0.54%▲

Top 10 264.47 +0.58%▲

Top 15 262.19 +0.74%▲

Small Cap 100.11 0.00%

Medium Cap 197.39 +0.28%▲

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS

SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)

CSAG.zw 2.0000 0.00% 857,424.12

DMCS.zw 3.0000 0.00% 5,670,548.77

MIZ.zw 1.5500 -2.15%▼ 7,831,571.62

MCMS.zw 65.0000 0.00% 89,283,961.65

OMTT.zw 16.0352 +0.22%▲ 26,150,181.28

ZSE SECTOR INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

ZSE Financials Index 289.23 +1.38%▲

ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 265.40 0.00%

ZSE Consumers Staples Index 254.98 +0.60%▲

ZSE Industrials Index(New) 154.43 -1.18%▼

ZSE ICT 196.09 -0.62%▼

ZSE Materials 268.44 -0.85%▼

ZSE Real Estate 326.63 0.00%

Modified Consumer Staples 256.11 +0.04%▲

ZSE Agriculture 219.23 +2.36%▲

ZSE ETF 177.42 -0.09%▼

ZNSI 176.14 +0.32%▲

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)

REV.zw 86.2500 0.00% 317,681,385.50

TIG.zw 115.0000 0.00% 1,177,195,750.00

MARKET ACTIVITY 25 SEPTEMBER 2024

Trades:

249

Turnover (ZWG)

7,360,125.88

Market Cap (ZWG)

76,549,952,758.92

Foreign Buys (ZWG)

259,058.00

Foreign Sells (ZWG)

272,792.00

Zwnews