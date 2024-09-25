The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (ZSE) which is a licensed securities exchange in terms of the Securities and Exchange Act (24:25) has released figures on shares exchanged hands by close of business on Wednesday.
ZSE whose core mandate is to facilitate long term capital raising through listing of securities as well as offering secondary market securities trading and issuer regulation services produced data that revealed mixed fortunes for main counters.
ZSE MAIN DASHBOARD
TOP GAINERS
SYMBOL VALUE (ZWG cents) CHANGE
CFI.zw 281.5000 +14.99%▲
NMB.zw 285.0000 +14.00%▲
BAT.zw 8181.3000 +11.00%▲
CBZ.zw 1337.0833 +2.85%▲
WILD.zw 5.0200 +0.39%▲
TOP LOSERS
SYMBOL
VALUE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE
UNIF.zw 260.1250 -7.10%▼
ZIMR.w 31.3828 -5.90%▼
SACL.zw 1.6744 -4.83%▼
CAFCA.zw 1433.3333 -4.44%▼
OKZ.zw 87.0197 -3.32%▼
ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES
INDEX VALUE CHANGE
All Share 248.17 +0.54%▲
Top 10 264.47 +0.58%▲
Top 15 262.19 +0.74%▲
Small Cap 100.11 0.00%
Medium Cap 197.39 +0.28%▲
EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS
SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)
CSAG.zw 2.0000 0.00% 857,424.12
DMCS.zw 3.0000 0.00% 5,670,548.77
MIZ.zw 1.5500 -2.15%▼ 7,831,571.62
MCMS.zw 65.0000 0.00% 89,283,961.65
OMTT.zw 16.0352 +0.22%▲ 26,150,181.28
ZSE SECTOR INDICES
INDEX VALUE CHANGE
ZSE Financials Index 289.23 +1.38%▲
ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 265.40 0.00%
ZSE Consumers Staples Index 254.98 +0.60%▲
ZSE Industrials Index(New) 154.43 -1.18%▼
ZSE ICT 196.09 -0.62%▼
ZSE Materials 268.44 -0.85%▼
ZSE Real Estate 326.63 0.00%
Modified Consumer Staples 256.11 +0.04%▲
ZSE Agriculture 219.23 +2.36%▲
ZSE ETF 177.42 -0.09%▼
ZNSI 176.14 +0.32%▲
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)
REV.zw 86.2500 0.00% 317,681,385.50
TIG.zw 115.0000 0.00% 1,177,195,750.00
MARKET ACTIVITY 25 SEPTEMBER 2024
Trades:
249
Turnover (ZWG)
7,360,125.88
Market Cap (ZWG)
76,549,952,758.92
Foreign Buys (ZWG)
259,058.00
Foreign Sells (ZWG)
272,792.00
Zwnews