ED to reshuffle cabinet, Fire Ministers, As Mugabe era internal fights return to Zanu PF

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is reportedly on the verge of a cabinet reshuffle barely four months after its appointment, amid serious infighting and divisions within the cabinet.

The infighting is alleged to have been caused by power struggles, as ministers are fighting to take control of parastatals with the latest fight pitting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa and her deputy Energy Mutodi who have crossed swords over the running of state-owned papers, Zimpapers.

So serious is the duo’s messy, that Mutsvangwa has today fired the editors of The Herald and Sunday Mail, Ceaser Zvayi and Mabasa Sasa who were aligned to Mutodi.

The messy fights have escalated in public with Mutodi threatening the sacking of Mutsvangwa.

He then warned of an imminent cabinet reshuffle by President Mnangagwa.

“CABINET RESHUFFLE: After all what has happened, it’s now clear that some ministries are being messed up and President Mnangagwa has to take action. A reshuffle is coming and those messing up your days are numbered,” he said.

On new appointments at Zimpapers, Joram Nyathi has been appointed Editor of The Herald, while Victoria Ruzvidzo is the new Editor of The Sunday Mail.

Nyathi replaces Zvayi who has been appointed Editor-at-Large, while Ruzvidzo takes over from Mabasa Sasa, who is now the Head of Content Syndication.

The Herald Political Editor Tichaona Zindoga has been promoted to Deputy Editor of the same paper, while Lovemore Mataire, a senior writer at the Southern Times, is now Deputy Editor of The Sunday Mail.

Gender Editor Ruth Butaumocho has been promoted to Managing Editor of The Herald.

Zvayi who has been promoted by demotion is now will be in charge of special projects, including overseeing the production of well-researched political and economic content as well as special revenue-generating supplements and journals around various sectors of the economy.

The syndication unit headed by Sasa will be the news agency of the group that will distribute content across all titles and to external partners in support of the engagement process.