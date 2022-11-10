Independent Norton legislator, Themba Mliswa has denied reports insinuating that he was robbed of US$25 000 by two Kenyan thigh vendors following a night of debauchery at a local hotel.

Mliswa took a swipe at ‘lazy journalists’ for creating the story which went viral on social media, indicating that “you can’t keep a good man down”.

Captioning a video on social media, Mliswa said:

“The 25K Monomotapa story is a creation of lazy journalists giving the media sector a bad name. It’s utter hogwash. It’s election season, and we keep moving. You can’t keep a good man down!”

Below, we publish part of the report which alleged that Mliswa had been robbedby the thigh vendors.

“Norton MP Has Been Robbed Out Of US $25 000 By Two Prostitutes At Monomotapa Hotel “NORTON MP THEMBA MLISWA ROBBED: 2 Kenyan ladies drugged him with valium in his room. “Independent Member of Parliament for Norton Constituency Themba Mliswa has allegedly been robbed out of US$25 000 by two women of Kenyan origin whom he invited for drinks in his room at Monomotapa Hotel in Harare. “The incident happened yesterday when the two women, suspected to be prostitutes, drugged him with valium and managed to get away with US$ 25 000 that was in his briefcase. “According to reports from the hotel staff, Mliswa was found unconscious and naked in his room this morning.”

Zwnews