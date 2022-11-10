Mpho Maboi has finally responded to speculation about her marriage to soccer legend Reneilwe Letsholonyane.

This after rumours circulated on social media when Mpho reverted to using her maiden name on her social media accounts and a Twitter user alleged they were no longer together.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the media personality defended herself against tweeps shunning her over the rumours.

In the post, Mpho seemingly confirmed reports saying: “Oh and trying to shame me for being divorced doesn’t work on me … try another ‘insult’. I’ve heard it all at this point.”

In 2017 Mpho got married to her partner in a secret ceremony and confirmed the news during an interview with DJ Fresh.

“Yeah, he is now my husband. We got married. It is done,” she said.

“For me, I feel like it’s not the end point for everyone. Not everybody wants to get married, the whole marriage thing, can we not shove it down people’s throats.”

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Reneilwe was reluctant to divulge details of the wedding, saying we should call the following week.

Earlier this year, Mpho said the couple would not have a white wedding

“We will not be having a white wedding. I don’t get the idea of a white wedding if we have done the traditional stuff and all I don’t see the need for a white wedding,” Mpho said at the time.

