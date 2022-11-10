The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported that four unknow persons armed with machetes, axes pounced on a gold mine in Zhombe and got away with 8kgs of carbons.

In a report, the ZRP said the suspects struck and injured the security guards at the mine.

Reads the statement:

The ZRP is investigating a murder case which occurred in Zhombe on 09/11/22 at around 0300 hours, where four unknown suspects who were armed with axes and machetes pounced at the mine and struck two security guards, Obert Moyo (56) and Herbert Zimbe (47), with axes before stealing 8kgs of pregnant carbon.

The two victims sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital. Obert Moyo was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Meanwhile, in other news, on 09 November 2022, ZRP Saruwe arrested Prosper Rocque Samanyanga (38) and Hardlife Chitsuro (32) for a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft, which occurred at Frenchoeck Farm on 04/11/22.

The suspects broke into a complainant’s storeroom and stole an ATA motorcycle.

Police have since recovered the cycle, which had been sold in Darwendale.

Zwnews