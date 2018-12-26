I was with him, I didn’t kill Josiah Tongogara: Oppah Muchinguri

Defence and War Veterans Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has dismissed rumours that she was involved in the death of Zimbabwe National Liberation Army (Zanla) Commander General Josiah Magama Tongogara or that there was a hidden hand in the road traffic accident that claimed his life on December 26, 1979 in Mozambique.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri was in the same vehicle as Gen Tongogara when he died in the accident, which occurred in Massinga District, Inhambane Province, Mozambique.

The claim that Gen Tongogara was killed by fellow party members was escalated by the CIA through a briefing on December 28, 1979 and Rhodesian Prime Minister Ian Smith who wrote in his memoirs that “Tongogara’s own people killed him”.

Social media platforms have lately also been awash with the claims against Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

Speaking at the 2018 annual commemoration of Cde Tongogara’s death at the National Heroes Acre yesterday, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri broke down as she narrated how the accident occurred.

“I happened to be in the same car with him when the accident happened. There was a truck which was towing a trailer that was in front of our vehicle. The truck was in the middle of the road and heading in the same direction,” said the Defence Minister.

“As our driver was about to overtake, our vehicle was blocked by the trailer resulting with the accident that killed Cde Tongogara. I didn’t kill Tongogara,” she said with tears.

She said history has been distorted for long and hence the need to set the record straight on the circumstances.

“General Tongogara hated, without mercy, all those who he regarded as standing in the way of the liberation of millions of down-trodden Zimbabweans.

“However, the question that will remain in the minds of many Zimbabwean present and future generations is who is this dreaded, fearless, great commander General Josiah Magama Tongogara?” she said.

herald