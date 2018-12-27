Man dies in 7th round during marathon S*X competition

A Nigerian man collapsed after a sex marathon following a bet of N50 000 (R2 000) challenging a woman in a sex contest based on s_ex drive.

The woman only named as Loveth is set to appear in court after a man died during an alleged marathon s_ex competition with her.

The State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department have detained the woman following the sexual encounter at a popular hotel in the commercial city of Lagos.

The man, identified as Davy, had allegedly put offered a wager of N50 000 (R2 000) challenging the woman to the competition.

The man is said to have succumbed to his death during the seventh round of the se_x competition. The woman apparently alerted hotel management to the incident.

The woman was handed over to the Ikotun Police for investigation. The man’s body was taken to an undisclosed hospital for a post-mortem.

“The post-mortem report will determine what charges would be brought against the woman if there are any,” a local police spokesman said.

agencies