Stanley Goreraza tears into Nelson Chamisa…Discusses Nero’s private life

By Stanley Goreraza: I would not mind seeing more of his wife, like them together and not these optics calculated at fine tuning public perception.

It’s the festive season and if you are not with your wife then who are you with and who is with your wife? You don’t get more family than your husband or wife!

And why is it no one knows where in Harare Nelson Chamisa stays. He is dropped off and picked up by his security at Newlands. Morgan Tsvangirai died not knowing where Chamisa lays his head at night. What’s up with all that mystery and secrecy?

