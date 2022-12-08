CCC Chitungwiza North legislator Godfrey Sithole yesterday indicated that he wants to be prosecuted alone without fellow legislator, Job Sikhala, on charges of inciting members of the public to commit public violence in the Nyatsime area following the alleged murder of Moreblessing Ali by her boyfriend Pious Jamba sometime in June this year.

Sithole, through his lawyer Mr Oliver Marwa, notified the State that he will make an application for separation of trials when the duo returns to court on January 11 next year.

They are charged with incitement to commit public violence.

Sikhala, through lawyer Mr Jeremiah Bamu, indicated they had no problems with Sithole’s intentions.

Their trial was set to kick-off yesterday but Sikhala requested that the trial be postponed to allow him to lodge an appeal against Harare magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti’s ruling dismissing his application for her recusal.

The State led by Mr Ephraim Zinyandu did not oppose Sikhala’s request to have the matter postponed saying it was within his rights to approach the upper courts for recourse.

Sikhala and Sithole are expected back in court on January 11 for trial. Herald