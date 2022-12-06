CHILLSPOT Records producer, Tafadzwa “Levels” Kadzimwe, yesterday took time to engage with his ex-lover and rape accuser Shashl ahead of his court appearance.

Levels asked the investigating officer to excuse himself, while he held a meeting with Shashl, real name Ashley Moyo, which lasted more than an hour.

The indaba was held under a mango tree at Borrowdale Police Station.

Levels’ most trusted lieutenant, DJ Fantan, and his team, followed proceedings from a distance.

They had brought food for the producer, who was arrested on Monday.

Whether it was fasting, or the loss of appetite, Levels left the police station heading to court without eating any of the food his camp had brought him.

“I want to believe H-Metro is a company, but the way you are following my issue is very disturbing,” said Levels, after spotting H-Metro’s spy lenses.

“If you may scale down, please.”

Shashl also held a meeting with one of her relatives, following her engagement with Levels, before the two reported back to the investigating officer.

Levels, Shashl and DJ Fantan drew the attention of many people, including police officers, at Borrowdale Police Station.

This is where the musician reported the rape case.

hmetro