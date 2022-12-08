Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa says Zimbabwe needs a robust energy plan if the country is to prosper economically.

In a thread of tweets responding to the country’s electricity crisis, Chamisa said a number of factors necessitated the problem, most of them man-made.

He said decades of lack of investment in energy infrastructure, visionary leadership, planning and corruption now haunting the country adding that averting a problem is always cheaper than treating it.

Chamisa said his party has the answers which will make ZIMBABWE New and Great!

“We will implement sustainable energy development based on scientific &engineering studies that will continuously launch projects for solar power, energy Internet, carbon Capture, utilisation & storage (CCUS), nuclear,energy storage, hydrogen & total electrification of the country.

Chamisa announced a five point plan for his administration once his party gets into power.

“Our FIVE POINT PLAN for Energy is informed by the suffering of our citizens due to the lack of sufficient energy to carry on with our economic activities. We plan .

a)to pursue sustainable energy for all and to mobilize action from all sectors of society in support of three interlinked objectives to be achieved by 2027: providing universal access to modern energy services; doubling the global rate of improvement in energy efficiency; and doubling the share of renewable energy in the global energy mix in Zimbabwe .

“To source through the private sector the sum of USD 300 million dollars that is required to modernise our grid. Zimbabwe’s transmission infrastructure is archaic. We will allow private players in the form of independent power producers (IPPs).

“To provide enough project financing and investment for power generation, transmission , distribution and supply systems with an emphasis on rural development and urbanization as well as install ethical, competent and professional human capital to run our utilities.

“To build an energy efficiency revolution that creates an energy surplus by encouraging demand side management, energy efficiency and optimal use of our water resources in our hydropower generation systems dispatch and operations,” he said.

Chamisa added that off-grid energy will be promoted and incentivised to make them a viable option for his Citizens government 100% electrification of Zimbabwe by 2035.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe is facing a serious power crisis which has seen the country running over 24 hours without electricity.

The country used to import from Zambia, Mozambique and South Africa, but these countries are no longer able to supply as they used to.

Zwnews