General Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga recently wrote through his lawyers to ex-wife Marry Mubaiwa demanding a gold ring which he claims she took last year possibly for “safekeeping”.

Chiwenga claims Marry took the ring while he was incapacitated due to ill health in a Pretoria hospital last year.

His lawyer, Wilson Manase, wrote:

“The ring was a gift from his friend and is of sentimental value to him. Would you care top lease ask your client to advise us where sheplaced the ring as our client would like to use same.”

The letter, was addressed to Mubaiwa’s lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa.

The ring is described in the letter as a signet with yellow gold and patterned sides, with a silver coin marked “Alexander The Great”.

Alexander the Great was one of history’s greatest military leaders; as King of Macedonia and Persia he established the largest empire the ancient world had seen.

Chiwenga said his ring could be worth $5,300 and weighs 15.3g although he does not mention which friend gave it to him

Chiwenga attached a photo of said ring on his letter to back his claim