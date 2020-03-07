Military source are reporting that President ED Mnangagwa is on his way out after army chiefs finalized the departure plan for the country’s number one.

According to the reports, General Constantino Chiwenga is going to takeover the reins of government from Mnangagwa as a transitional president, at a date and ceremony to be announced and broadcast on national television.

Chiwenga is said to have already lined up his incoming cabinet, and will retain some of his allies who include: Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Commander, General Philip Valerio Sibanda; Lands and Agriculture minister, Rtd Air chief marshal Perence Shiri; Foreign affairs minister, Sibusiso Busi Moyo; Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Mozambique, Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Douglas Nyikayaramba; Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Tanzania, Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe, among others.

Meanwhile, members of President Mnangagwa’s faction say their boss is not going anywhere. They blame the Chiwenga backed military faction of spreading rumours that the former general is on the verge of grabbing power for the second time after he ousted Mugabe in a bloodless coup in November 2017.