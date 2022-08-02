Austrilian-based Zimbabwe businesswoman, Susan Vivian Mutami has chillingly warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa that he’ll carry his own cross ‘in broad daylight and that he will not escape the rape allegations which the socialite is levelling against the 79-year-old strongman.

This comes at a time when evidence against the Zanu PF leader continues to pile up at an alarming pace, with Mutami’s former classmates at Catholic-run Loreto High School in the Midlands also giving credence to her rape allegations, saying Mnangagwa used to visit the now 33-year old businesswoman while learning at the mission school.

And, taking to her Twitter handle, as she has traditionally done, Mutami dispelled rumours that she is working for the former commonwealth international civil servant, Stephen Chan, British intelligence service, M16, or Australian overseas secret agency ASIS as has been claimed by a wider section of officials in the long-ruling Zanu PF- in power since Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980.

Warning Mnangagwa in a tweet, Mutami said:

“I also hear @ZANUPF_Official preaching propaganda saying I’m working for @DrStephenChan, MI6 and ASIS.”

Added Mutami:

“@edmnangagwa if u rape a minor u carry ur own and this time u will carry it in broad daylight I promise u there’s no escape.I will get my justice.”

Mutami recently hosted a Twitter Space attended by over 13 000 people in which she claimed Mnangagwa forced her to suck his manhood inside a green Jeep vehicle in 2005 when she was just 15.

This was after completion of her Ordinary Levels at Loreto.

Zwnews