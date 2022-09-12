Renowned Economist and Applied Economics Professor at John Hopkins University Steve Hanke says Zimbabwe’s inflation is fast getting out of hand.

“Zimbabwe’s inflation is spiraling out of control.

According to his currency watch list, Zimbabwe takes first spot.

“Zimbabwe, as usual, takes the 1st spot in this week’s inflation roundup.

“On Sep 8, I measured Zimbabwe’s inflation at 477%/year, ~1.7x Zimstat’s “official” inflation rate of 285%/year. More phony measurements from Taguma Mahonde & Zimstats,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hanke has been on record calling on the Harare administration to dump its unstable local currency and dollarise immediately.

Zwnews