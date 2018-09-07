I have dumped Zanu PF deadwood…ED Mnangangwa appoints powerful cabinet

People have taken to social media to congratulate President Mnangagwa for retiring Mugabe’s old and useless Cabinet Ministers that never delivered.

Talking about his new appointments, Mnangagwa indicated that he considered youthfulness, skills and diversity in his appointment.

“Today, as promised, I appointed a diverse, dynamic, youthful and streamlined cabinet with the skills and experience required to achieve our goals. Now it is time to get to work!,” said Mnangagwa.

Commenting on the appointments, one said ” You nailed it on Ncube and Coventry appointments, I think this is one of the best cabinets Zimbabwe ever had. You are a truly listening President. Zimbabwe will develop again. Thank you President.” zwnews