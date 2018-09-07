Professor Mthuli Ncube Appointed Zimbabwe Finance Minister

HARARE| President ED Mnangagwa has retired Patrick Chinamasa by appointing top banker Professor Mthuli Ncube as Finance Minister in a powerful cabinet he announced this Friday.

Zimbabwe’s New Finance Minister Prof Mthuli Ncube, is former chief economist and Vice President of the African Development Bank. He holds a PhD in Mathematical Finance from Cambridge University

Before joining the bank, he was Dean and Professor of Finance at Wits Business School and then Dean of the Faculty of Commerce, Law and Management at the University of the Witwatersrand.

He was born in 1963.