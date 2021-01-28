I am saddened that student leader Allan Moyo has been denied bail at the High Court of Zimbabwe.

A democratic society MUST have three pillars of Freedom of Expression: 1. Freedom of Speech,

2. Freedom of the Press and

3. Freedom to Petition and Protest against the Government!

Without these freedoms, Zimbabwe can’t call itself a constitutional democracy at all, it remains a dictatorship where there is NO Rule of Law, but Rule By Law.