I am saddened that student leader Allan Moyo has been denied bail at the High Court of Zimbabwe.
A democratic society MUST have three pillars of Freedom of Expression:1. Freedom of Speech,2. Freedom of the Press and3. Freedom to Petition and Protest against the Government!Without these freedoms, Zimbabwe can’t call itself a constitutional democracy at all, it remains a dictatorship where there is NO Rule of Law, but Rule By Law.Nobody wants to live in such a country if they can help it, where repression is coupled with looting and incompetence!
My thoughts are with Allan and his family, and the student movement in Zimbabwe!
Hopewell Chin’ono