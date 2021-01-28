The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested Harare-based prosecutor Arthur Bosha who is accused of corruption for consenting to bail for armed robbery suspect Musafare Mupamhanga, reports.

This followed after the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) filed a complaint against Bosha, who last year consented bail for one of the three notorious armed robbers who operated with gang, leader, Musa Taj Abdul.

Mupamhanga and his co-accused Conwell Kasambarare and Spicer Takawira are believed to be part of the gang that raided Mashwede Holdings last year and got away with over US$100 000, R42 000, $14 000 worth of fuel coupons, firearms and 20 live rounds of ammunition.

The suspects were released from jail on bail pending appeal in separate incidents at the High Court.

Apparently, a few months ago, prosecutor Tapiwa Kasema was arrested for consenting to bail to four other notorious armed robbers including Taj Abdul.

-Zwnews