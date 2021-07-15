Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance (MDC-A) leader Nelson Chamisa says he is an alternative President that Zimbabwe currently needs.

Chronicling his political journey while officiating at The Bridge Leadership Foundations 11th Annual Career Day Conference on Wednesday Chamisa said at 43 years he has been audacious to lead societal change in different leadership capacities, making him a best candidate for the highest office in the land.

Apparently, Chamisa said he is a tried and tested politician having joined the trenches at a young age, where was thrown into various leadership roles.

“I’ve been a student leader having been chosen the ZINASU Secretary General at 21 in 1999, during my tertiary education.

“I was a youth leader after being elected a national youth leader in the opposition MDC in 2000.

“I have been a democracy activist, human rights defender fighting for justice, fundamental freedoms, rights, dignity and equality since 2000,” he said.

He also said he served as a parliamentarian or legislator at 24 years, having been elected the youngest parliamentarian in the Parliament of Zimbabwe then.

“I’ve served as the Parliamentary representative of Zimbabwe in ACP / EU joint parliament in Brussels, Belgium.

“I having been part of the constitutional movement demanding a new constitution for Zimbabwe through then National Constitutional Assembly,” he added.

Meanwhile, the conference also acted as a celebration of the Organization’s 10th Anniversary and the 60th Celebration of the Founder to this great idea.

-Zwnews