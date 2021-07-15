The Chief of South African Army Lieutenant Lawrence Mbatha has ordered Reserve Army Members to report for duty today.

This comes after continued violence and looting in the country, triggered by the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma.

Meanwhile, as stated by President Cyril Ramaphosa criminality has taken over the protests and are now on a looting spree.

The calling of the reserve army to report for duty is in line with Ramaphosa’s statement that he will deploy all necessary and available resources to deal with the situation.

-Zwnews