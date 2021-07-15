Veteran South African musician, songwriter and former member of the Sankomota band, Tsepo Tshola has died.

He was 68.

South Africa has lost a pioneer in the music industry, a legend, Tshepo Tshola. Thank you for the music, your work will forever live on #RIPTshepoTshola. pic.twitter.com/2o5Usun8F6 — Capricorn FM (@CapricornFM) July 15, 2021

Tshola, who was affectionately called ‘the village pope’, died after reportedly being admitted to hospital for COVID-19 related complications.

Tshola who was born in Lesotho grew up in a musical family with both his parents.

Meanwhile, despite being a permanent resident of South Africa, Tsepo maintained close ties with his home country Lesotho. -SABC