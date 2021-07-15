Veteran South African musician, songwriter and former member of the Sankomota band, Tsepo Tshola has died.

He was 68.

Tshola, who was affectionately called ‘the village pope’, died after reportedly being admitted to hospital for COVID-19 related complications.

Tshola who was born in Lesotho grew up in a musical family with both his parents.

Meanwhile, despite being a permanent resident of South Africa, Tsepo maintained close ties with his home country Lesotho. -SABC