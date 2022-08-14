Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa says he was raised at Manyame Airbase adding that he is well versed in military strategies and operations.

Chamisa said President Emmerson Mnangagwa might not know it that he is a soldier, but said Vice president Constantino Chiwenga a decorated soldier knows it.

“Sekuru Chiwenga knows that when he is talking to me, he is talking to a brave and bold soldier,” he said.

He said as a young person then, he chickened out for fear of dying during training, adding that now as a mature gentleman and leader that fear is gone.

Addressing thousands of supporters at Macheke Stadium Chamisa added that Mnangagwa’s modus operandi of personalising soldiers, police and Central Intelligence Organization is very wrong.

He said police, soldiers and CIOs belong to the people of Zimbabwe and not to Mnangagwa or ZANU-PF.

Chamisa vowed that this time (2023) there is no way that he will lose because he is prepared to deal with Mnangagwa’s rigging attempts and will block the attempts.

Chamisa urged Zimbabweans not vote like Kenyans are doing where contenders are locked neck to neck, saying such situations will give Mnangagwa loopholes to rig.

He said his supporters should vote and win with a huge margin so that there won’t be room for rigging.

Speaking about sanctions, Chamisa said they will be removed when human rights and democracy are restored in Zimbabwe.

He said sanctions can not be pushed out through slogans, but by correction the situations that invited them in the first place.

Zwnews