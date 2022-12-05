1. Yesterday I addressed a ward meeting of @CCCZimbabwe volunteers in Mhondoro. We prefer smaller meetings to counter victimization. This is probably my last meeting. I have noticed the negative comments from our CCC citizens on Twitter whenever I go on Mgwazo in Mhondoro

2. I have also considered the stress and anguish which most of the comments cause to my teenage kids. The reason I agreed to help in Mhondoro was to assist in growing the rural vote. I did 38 weekend meetings this year funding myself & abandoning my work at my logistics company

3. As a leader in the movement I have a responsibility to take into account the negative comments on Twitter and also self introspect. I will use the December Holiday to do exactly that. I love my Citizens movement the @CCCZimbabwe and will continue contributing in other areas!!