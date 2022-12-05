Baba Princess of CHITUNGWIZA appeared in court over the weekend for allegedly killing his wife’s prophet lover.

Petios Muchineripi, popularly known for his carpentry skills, was stabbed with a knife on his throat by one, Baba Princess, after he was caught with Mai Princess.

Baba and Mai Princess later fled the scene.

Elliot Gadzikwa, 27, was not asked to plead when he appeared in court on Saturday.

Gadzikwa allegedly went through his wife’s phone as he suspected her of infidelity.

He came across illicit messages between his wife Rumbidzai Mudzipuri, 26, and the now deceased.

Gadzikwa allegedly lured the now deceased, pretending to be his wife, inviting him to their home.

The now deceased went to the couple’s house.

Gadzikwa hid outside in the dark.

And, when the deceased got into the house, Gadzikwa swiftly dashed inside.

The now deceased tried to escape, but he was stabbed on the neck by Gadzikwa and died on the spot.

Mudzipuri and Gadzikwa both fled from their house.

The phone Gadzikwa used to lure the now deceased, as well as the blood stained clothes he was wearing, were recovered by the police.

Pardon Dziva prosecuted.