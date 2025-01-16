Hwange Unit 8 is now back online, adding 300MW to the national power grid.

Zimbabwe’s total power supply rises to 1,160MW, enhancing energy availability.

Zimbabwe peak power demand is currently at 1900 MW.

The country is currently generating 61% of its peak energy demand.

Apparently, Zimbabwe has been struggling to produce enough electricity due to a number of factors including low water levels at Kariba Dam.

The country’s power transmission infrastructure is also aged and prone to constant breakdowns.

Zwnews