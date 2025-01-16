Controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo says it was an honor for him to meet Kenyan President William Ruto, at a recent energy summit describing his as one of Africa’s decorated leader.

He writes:

THE FUTURE IS GREEN ♻️…Over the past few days, I was most HONOURED and PRIVILEGED to attend two of the most prestigious GLOBAL platforms for renewable energy – the International Renewable Energy Conference (IRENA) and the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi.

These events brought together FOWARD-THINKING leaders, innovators and POLICYMAKERS to address one of humanity’s most pressing challenges of CLIMATE CHANGE and transitioning to SUSTAINABLE ENERGY solutions.

A central theme for both events was the critical need to TRIPLE renewable energy capacity and DOUBLE energy efficiency by 2030, in order to align with global goals for DECARBONISATION.

I was happy to observe that these OBJECTIVES dovetail with the Second Republic’s VISION 2030, which prioritizes industrialization, energy security and SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT as the KEY PILLARS to achieve an upper-middle income economy.

By God’s GRACE, a MOMENTOUS occurrence for me was interacting with one of the Summit’s esteemed speakers and Africa’s most DECORATED leader, H. E. President William Ruto of Kenya.

This was a SECOND encounter within a space of two weeks and I truly attribute this to DIVINE OCHESTRATION!!!

It’s not every day that you get to meet and spend time with such a RENOWNED and DISTINGUISHED global leader like President Ruto.

The MAN is not only a leader of EXTRAORDINARY caliber, but also deeply guided by FAITH and EVANGELICAL purpose.

He speaks with great clarity and PASSION, particularly about our COLLECTIVE responsibility to protect the environment as stewards of God’s beautiful creation, while advancing SUSTAINABLE economic growth for our beloved African CONTINENT.

My BIGGEST takeaway from both the Summit and luncheon with President Ruto is the URGENCY to act.

Zimbabwe is UNIQUELY positioned to lead in renewable energy development, given its ABUNDANT solar radiation and VAST tracts of land which offer great potential for renewable energy projects.

As a PROPONENT of sustainable energy development, I make this humble CLARION CALL on Multilateral Development Agencies, lending institutions and GLOBAL investors to recognize this opportunity and partner with Zimbabwe to unlock the immense value of renewable energy.

Africa in general and ZIMBABWE in particular are poised to shape the GLOBAL energy transition, given the abundance of lithium resources which can be BENEFICIATED to produce batteries for ENERGY STORAGE and vast renewable energy sources that can be leveraged to achieve sustainable ENERGY SECURITY.

ZIMBABWE is open for business, and there is no better time to invest in RENEWABLE ENERGY than NOW !!!!!