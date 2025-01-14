Shylock Zulu (28) of Themba Ndlovu Homestead, Mashala Village, Hwange was convicted and sentenced to 6 months for stock theft.

Circumstances are that on the 8th of January 2025 and at Mashala grazing area the accused unlawfully took one black and white male goat belonging to Thabani Sibanda.

The accused person slaughtered the said goat and proceeded to Thabani Sibanda’s homestead where he sold the meat from the carcass to the complainant for USD$15 purporting it to be bush buck meat.

The complainant became suspicious that the meat could be from his goat which went missing.

The accused person was sentenced to 6 Months imprisonment, of which 3 months were suspended on condition he does not commit a similar offence in the next 5 years.

The remaining 3 Months were suspended on condition accused restitutes complainant ZWG$1057.

