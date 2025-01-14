The Inauguration of President Elect Daniel Chapo will be witnessed largely at Ministerial level from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

According to former Zimbabwean foreign affairs minister Walter Mzembi this is because SADC Heads of State are not satisfied with outgoing President Filipe Nyusi’s reception of SADC Troika resolutions and their own insecurities on the 15th of January.

Mzembi adds that President Chapo should shed off the hawkish approach of Nyusi, be his own man and start engaging inclusively otherwise his presidency will be dogged by a legitimacy crisis which he doesn’t need.

It is reported that Nyusi dismissed a panel of SADC elders who recently visited Mozambique to solve the political crisis.

Nyusi reportedly told them to go back home, saying there was no crisis in Mozambique.

The Rome General Peace Accords are an instructive precedent.

Zwnews