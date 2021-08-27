A teacher at St Micheals Primary in Ward 3 of Hurungwe lost two children to a raging veld fire.

The teacher only identified as Musiiwa had his two daughters aged 3 and 5 burnt to death in the house at the school.

The veld fire set the house alight resulting in the deaths.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Nick Mangwana confirmed the development, adding thath this is the second such incident in Hurungwe.

In Zimbabwe veld fires are common during the dry season and are usually caused by people for hunting purposes.

It is a criminal offence to start a veld fire in Zimbabwe.

Zwnews