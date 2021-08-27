At least 9 war veterans were arrested on Wednesday and detained by police for allegedly protesting at Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube offices.

They were demonstrating against payment of inadequate pensions for their upkeep & welfare, which they equated to bread crumbs.

The nine are namely Isso Madzivanyika, Nyasha Manyana, Daphne Kanoti, Shoorai Nyamangodo, Faith Chamanda, Ruvimbo Sphyina Maphosa, Jordan Nderezina, Maron Mabvunzaneyi Mazikana & Wonderful Sabarauta.

They are to appear in court this Friday, (today) represented by Paida Saurombe and Chawona Kanoti of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

Zwnews