As schools re-open after a prolonged break due to Covid 19, the government says school children will not be forced to get vaccinated in order to attend classes.

Speaking in the National Assembly yesterday, Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said there is no government policy to force school children to get vaccinated before attending classes.

“There is no govenment policy pertaining to compelling students to be vaccinated for them to attend school,” she said.

Meanwhile, the government recently announced that schools will be reopened on 30 August for examination classes.

The government also said non exam classes will open on the 6th of September 2021.

Children will be in school until 17 December to compensate for the lost time.

Zwnews