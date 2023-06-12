Kudakwashe Kapere, (49) had to spent time in prison after he was arrested & charged with undermining authority of/ insulting President Mnangagwa for allegedly mocking a soldier by telling him that he is too poor & that he is capable of paying him his monthly salary.

Kapere, who resides under Chief Chanetsa area in Hurungwe in Mashonaland West province, recently appeared at Karoi Magistrates Court answering to charges of undermining authority of or insulting President Mnangagwa as defined in section 33(2)(b) of Criminal Code.

In court, prosecutors alleged that the 49 year-old Kapere, was engaged in an altercation & confronted Anyway Chigumbura, a member of Zimbabwe National Army, at Katenhe Business Centre under Chief Chanetsa area in Hurungwe in Mashonaland West province, whom he accused of having caused his arrest earlier on.

Kapere, prosecutors charged, insulted Chigumbura by mocking him & telling him that “you don’t have money” & “I can pay you” before he allegedly made some unpalatable comments relating to President Mnangagwa.

Kapere, who denies the charge stating that he never met or saw Chigumbura, was granted bail amounting to ZWL200 000 on 29 May 2023 & ordered to report twice at Magunje Police Station on Mondays & Fridays until his matter is

finalised as part of his bail conditions.

Kapere, who is represented by Unite Saizi of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, returns to court on 13 June.

Apparently, this is happening at the time the country is heading for elections, and Zimbabweans are allegedly having their fundamental rights such as freedom of expression curtailed.

