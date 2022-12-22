IN a soul-shaking case, a randy 24-year-old woman in Bulawayo infected a 13-year-old boy with a Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) after she forced him to have sex with her.

It is reported that on Monday 21 December Nozipho Dube, who is a friend of the victim’s mother, arrived at his home at around midnight and asked for a place to put up for the night.

“She knocked at the door and the boy opened for her before telling her that his mother was not around.

“She then asked for a place to sleep and since the boy knew that it was his mother’s friend he allowed her into the house,” said a source.

The source said Dube and the unsuspecting boy slept in the same bed.

She allegedly moved over to his side of the bed and started playing with his manhood while whispering sweet-nothings into his ear.

“She then forced the boy to have sex with her without protection. The following morning the boy was shocked when he started discharging a whitish fluid from his manhood.

“He was also experiencing excruciating pain each time he urinated. When his mother arrived later in the day he informed her about the incident,” the source said.

The worried mother reported the matter to the police leading to Dube’s arrest.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

“We are investigating a case of aggravated indecent sexual assault where a 24-year-old woman has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy,” he said.

statemedia